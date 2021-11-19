Leftists Suffer Social Media Meltdown over Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict

Following the recent ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial which found him not guilty on all charges, leftists across social media have begun having a collective meltdown.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to a close with Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges. Breitbart News wrote:

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges on Friday. The jury had deliberated since Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse was visibly moved by the announcement of the verdict. Rittenhouse had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city. … Corporate media and Democratic politicians such as then-candidate Joe Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and described the violence as if he had set out to kill peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. The prosecution in the trial called Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and argued that the mob, full of “heroes,” had been “entirely reasonable” to chase him. The defense argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

As the news Rittenhouse’s innocence was announced, left-wing politicians, commentators, pundits, celebrities, and professors posted about the verdict across social media:

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice. A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is still a MURDERER. May karma visit him swiftly.#RittenhouseVerdict — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 19, 2021

This is a dark day for our justice system. As a lawyer, I respect jury verdicts. But this is yet another reminder that our system needs to be uprooted and reformed. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 19, 2021

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

A justice system can't "fail" if it was never meant to deliver justice for some people in the first place. Today's verdict is a travesty. We have to do better. My thoughts are with the family of the victims and the communities who are hurting. You deserve reform. https://t.co/gemybS07eU — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) November 19, 2021

This is a horrible decision and a miscarriage of justice. It sends a horrible message to those who are exercising their First Amendment rights. It is clear that the decks were stacked against the truth in this case. But I remain fully persuaded that truth will ultimately prevail. https://t.co/vEfxgaXHVT — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) November 19, 2021

Others bizarrely mentioned “white supremacy,” despite there being no evidence of that, as well as the fact that Rittenhouse shot white people in self defense.

White supremacist violence is surging in America. This should horrify everyone. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 19, 2021

I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It's hollowing. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 19, 2021

Gravely disappointed, but not surprised by the Rittenhouse verdict. Lack of commonsense gun laws and systemic racism infused in the judicial proceedings allowed him to kill two innocent people as they protested peacefully for Black lives. Now, he gets to walk free. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) November 19, 2021

American gun policy. Arm everyone including lunatics, abusers and untrained people with automatic weapons. Then permit them to shoot and kill anyone who makes them anxious. And make sure to cloak this nonsense under the banner of a well regulated militia. — Arthur Caplan (@ArthurCaplan) November 19, 2021

There is no justice in today's verdict, or in how our system treats Black Americans every day. I am standing in solidarity with the families of those killed and with everyone hurt by this miscarriage of justice. We must work towards a more equitable America. https://t.co/jdbe7qch4v — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) November 19, 2021

Oh: law and order was just a racist dog whistle… — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021

The glorification of Kyle Rittenhouse will begat more right wing vigilante violence. The fascist takeover of the GOP isn't over. It's just beginning. https://t.co/QiPro1heil — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 19, 2021

I have no faith in the justice system In America today I don’t want to live in a country that is ruled by violent ignorant racists. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 19, 2021

What a terrible, awful truth about this country has been confirmed (again) today. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 19, 2021

Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021

