Leftists Suffer Social Media Meltdown over Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict

Alana Mastrangelo

Following the recent ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial which found him not guilty on all charges, leftists across social media have begun having a collective meltdown.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to a close with Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges. Breitbart News wrote:

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges on Friday.

The jury had deliberated since Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse was visibly moved by the announcement of the verdict.

Rittenhouse had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city.

Corporate media and Democratic politicians such as then-candidate Joe Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and described the violence as if he had set out to kill peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. The prosecution in the trial called Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and argued that the mob, full of “heroes,” had been “entirely reasonable” to chase him.

The defense argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

As the news Rittenhouse’s innocence was announced, left-wing politicians, commentators, pundits, celebrities, and professors posted about the verdict across social media:

Others bizarrely mentioned “white supremacy,” despite there being no evidence of that, as well as the fact that Rittenhouse shot white people in self defense.

