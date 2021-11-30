Report: Internal Facebook Survey Shows Employees Losing Confidence in Leaders, Less Than Half Plan to Stay

A recently leaked internal survey at tech giant Facebook (now known as Meta) shows that employees at the firm are increasingly losing confidence in Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership team and less than half plan to stay at the social media company.

Business Insider reports that an internal Facebook survey of employees shows that many are losing confidence in company leadership and less than half had positive responses about their “intent to stay,” despite many finding themselves increasingly satisfied with direct managers.

Facebook measures employee sentiment twice a year in an internal survey named “Pulse.” Business Insider gained access to recently leaked companywide results from the latest poll released to employees this month.

Staff provided positive responses to a section called “what everyone at Facebook thinks about their direct managers,” which included categories like “people” with an 84 percent favorable response rate, “collaboration” with an 83 percent favorable response rate, and “team impact” with an 85 percent positive response rate.

In sections about how employees felt about Facebook as a company, responses were less favorable. A section called “what everyone at Facebook thinks about the company,” received a 65 percent favorable response rate, a reduction by two percentage points from the previous survey conducted in early 2021.

The survey showed that employees are losing confidence in leadership with favorable responses down seven points since the beginning of the year to 49 percent. 47 percent of employees answered favorably about their “intent to stay,” at Facebook, a decline of 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey.

Responses for “optimism” fell 11 percentage points to 51 percent while “pride” fell seven percentage points to 55 percent. Another section titled “what everyone at Facebook thinks about their personal experience,” received 61 percent favorable responses, an increase of 1 percent compared to early 2021.

A Facebook spokesperson commented: “Feedback is a core part of our culture and we routinely conduct internal surveys among employees so we can learn where we’re doing well or where we need to improve. In areas where we’ve seen declines, we hear our employees, we’re taking their feedback seriously and most importantly taking action.”

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com