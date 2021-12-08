Bye Zuck: Facebook’s Head of Messenger Joins Other Prominent Execs in Jumping Ship

Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook’s head of messenger, is reportedly leaving the company in 2022 as many top executives abandon Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire.

CNBC reports that Facebook executives are continuing to abandon the company in droves as the internet giant’s executive in charge of its messenger service recently announced his departure in 2022. Stan Chudnovsky, the head of Facebook’s Messenger division, is just the latest in a recent wave of high-profile executive exits at the company which has recently changed its name to “Meta” as it has faced major scrutiny in recent years.

In February, Deborah Liu, formerly the head of Facebook Marketplace, left the company to become the CEO of Ancestry.com. David Fischer, who acted as Facebook’s chief revenue officer, announced that he was leaving in March, and Kevin Weil who co-founded Facebook’s Novi cryptocurrency division also revealed that he was leaving the company.

In June, Facebook’s former ads chief Carolyn Everson announced that she would be leaving the company and later joined the grocery delivery app Instacart. Taking over as Instacart CEO is Fidji Simo, who left his position as the head of the Facebook app to join the delivery upstart.

In August, Mark D’Arcy stepped down from his role at Facebook as chief creative officer. In September, technology chief Mike Schroepfer announced his plans to leave. And in November, David Marcus, the head of cryptocurrency plans, announced that he would also be leaving.

This month alone, the head of Facebook’s Workplace enterprise communications software Julien Codorniou announced that he was leaving the firm. And now, Chudnovsky has revealed that he too plans to jump ship.

“I love this company and this team, and as a result, making this call turned out to be one of the hardest decisions in my life,” Chudnovsky said. “I have no plans to retire, but I am looking forward to taking a good, many months long break, spending more time with my friends, helping companies, helping people, traveling, reading, exploring, and learning.”

Chudnovsky will be replaced by two executives, Loredana Crisan who will oversee Messenger, Instagram direct messaging and Messenger Kids, and Maher Saba will be taking responsibility for Facebook’s remote presence products including audio calling, video calling, and Facebook Rooms.

Read more at CNBC here.

