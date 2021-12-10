Social Media Platforms Reinstate Kyle Rittenhouse Following Acquittal

Following his acquittal, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have permitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse to return to their platforms, after previously banning him and any support for him — despite the fact that publicly available video evidence pointed to his innocence.

Rittenhouse has begun posting on Twitter on the account @ThisIsKyleR. The platform has not given him a verified checkmark.

Yes and you can follow me on Facebook @ThisIsKyleRittenhouse — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) December 7, 2021

“You can follow me on Facebook @ThisIsKyleRittenhouse,” said the teenager in one of his first posts on Twitter.

It appears Rittenhouse’s Instagram account was removed after being initially reinstated, but that decision was reversed by Facebook. He can be followed on the platform @thisiskylerittenhouse.

Instagram, I did nothing wrong. Why can’t I use my account?! pic.twitter.com/1An7vS8QpF — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) December 10, 2021

Rittenhouse killed two rioters and wounded another who attempted to assault him during violent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 sparked by the police shooting a black domestic abuser, Jacob Blake, after he resisted arrest while wielding a knife.

Charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of curfew violation, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the course of his trial in November.

Shortly after the shooting, despite video evidence showing Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, social media platforms banned all statements of support for the teenager — long before he had his day in court.

As Breitbart News reported:

Even as the prosecution’s case fell apart in court, Silicon Valley continued to censor pro-Rittenhouse posts, including ones from Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel.



