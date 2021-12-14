Apple Is About to Become World’s First $3 Trillion Company

Woke tech giant Apple is about to become the world’s first $3 trillion company as its stock price surges. Currently trading at about $175 per share, Apple will achieve the landmark $3 trillion valuation once shares hit $182.85.

CNBC reports that Apple is on the verge of topping a market value of more than $3 trillion, making it the first publicly traded company to ever be worth that much. The Masters of the Universe flirted with attaining the milestone on Monday, but by market close share price had dropped to $175.74. For Apple to surpass the $3 trillion mark, the stock has to reach $182.85, but shares are remaining flat on Tuesday in morning trading.

Apple’s market value crossed the $1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and was valued at over $2 trillion in August 2020. Apple shares have increased in price by more than 35 percent this year alone.

Tim Cook’s tech giant has benefited greatly from its new iPhone 13 as well as its various subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and the App Store. Sales surged by almost 30 percent to more than $83 billion in the iPhone maker’s most recent quarter, ending in September. Tim Cook’s company reportedly also has $191 billion in cash on hand.

But Apple isn’t the only tech giant on its way to a $3 trillion valuation. Microsoft is worth $2.6 trillion and Google’s parent company Alphabet’s market value is around $2 trillion. Amazon boasts a market cap of $1.7 trillion while Tesla is worth $1 trillion.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com