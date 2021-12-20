Anti-Censorship Platform Gab.com Launches Payment Processing Service

Gab.com, the free speech-friendly social network founded in 2016 in response to rising censorship on Twitter, has launched its own payment processing service that it says will not discriminate based on politics or vaccination status.

The platform aims to compete with established payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, which have engaged in the financial blacklisting of conservatives in recent years.

Gab says its platform, which can be found at gab.money, will provide payment processing services for businesses that don’t wish to rely on the established, pro-censorship companies.

In its FAQ, Gab takes aim at payment processors that have a habit of canceling their clients.

Many third-party aggregates, such as Paypal, Square, and Stripe, automate their systems so that merchants are bulk imported and approved quickly. Their policy is to “approve” as many accounts as possible and deal with the fallout later. Often, this results in businesses being “canceled.” They also cancel accounts they disagree with politically. In contrast, we are committed to thoroughly reviewing every business that passes our way and can give the most honest advice. We pledge never to discriminate based on political ideology or your vaccination status. We pre-vet each company according to national banking standards and provide recommendations accordingly. ​We also pride ourselves on placing businesses that others deem “high risk” or “hard to place” and finding solutions when others cannot. We don’t promise solutions for everyone, but we can guide you to your best next steps. Our network allows us to find the best option instead of forcing you into a one-size-fits-all processing model.

Gab itself has been a victim of financial blacklisting. The free speech platform was blacklisted from PayPal and Stripe in 2019, and was canceled by Visa in 2019.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.