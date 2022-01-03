The Future No One Asked For: Samsung Will Let You Buy NFTs with Your TV

Electronics giant Samsung plans to introduce extensive support for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) starting with its 2022 lineup of TVs. The company claims that consumers will use their TVs to “browse, purchase, and display your favorite art.”

The Verge reports that electronics giant Samsung has big plans to support NFTs in the new year, announcing plans for its 2022 TV lineup to include an NFT “viewing and purchasing landscape.” In a statement, the Korean company said:

With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater. In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.

Samsung’s new NFT platform will allow creators to “share their art with the world” and allow potential buyers to preview an NFT before purchasing it and learn more about NFTs and blockchain technology.

Samsung also claims that its smart calibration features will automatically adjust TV display settings “to the creator’s preset values, so you can have peace of mind that your work looks impeccable, with true-to-the-original image quality.”

More details on the platform are expected to become available as the new TVs begin shipping in the coming months. Samsung will be the first major TV manufacturer to support NFT technology.

