Jordan Peterson Resigns from U. of Toronto Citing ‘Appalling Ideology’ That Is ‘Demolishing Education’

Dr. Jordan Peterson recently revealed that he has resigned from his tenured position at the University of Toronto, citing the “appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity” that is “demolishing education and business.”

“I recently resigned from my position as full tenured professor at the University of Toronto,” Peterson revealed in an op-ed for National Post, adding that he is “now professor emeritus,” which means he will still retain as an honorary title the rank of the last office held.

Peterson said that he had envisioned teaching and researching at the University of Toronto full time, “until they had to haul my skeleton out of my office,” as he loved his job and his students, but that his career path “was not meant to be,” given the woke path that society is now taking.

“First, my qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students (and I’ve had many others, by the way) face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers,” Peterson explained.

“This is partly because of Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity mandates (my preferred acronym: DIE),” he continued. “These have been imposed universally in academia, despite the fact that university hiring committees had already done everything reasonable for all the years of my career, and then some, to ensure that no qualified ‘minority’ candidates were ever overlooked.”

“My students are also partly unacceptable precisely because they are my students,” Peterson added. “I am academic persona non grata, because of my unacceptable philosophical positions.”

Peterson says that these woke mandates have therefore rendered his job “morally untenable.”

“This is one of many issues of appalling ideology currently demolishing the universities and, downstream, the general culture,” Peterson said.

The professor added that “there simply is not enough qualified BIPOC people in the pipeline to meet diversity targets quickly enough,” and that “we’re out to produce a generation of researchers utterly unqualified for the job.”

The term “BIPOC” refers to “black, indigenous, and people of color.”

“We are now at the point where race, ethnicity, ‘gender,’ or sexual preference is first, accepted as the fundamental characteristic defining each person (just as the radical leftists were hoping) and second, is now treated as the most important qualification for study, research and employment,” Peterson said.

“Need I point out that this is insane?” he added.

Read Peterson’s full op-ed in the National Post here.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.