Elon Musk’s Tesla: California to Sue Company over Allegations of Racial Discrimination, Harassment

Elon Musk’s Tesla alleges that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) plans to file a lawsuit against the company soon alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment within the company and its production facilities.

Reuters reports that Tesla stated on Wednesday that the California DFEH plans to file a lawsuit against the company, claiming that it engaged in systematic racial discrimination and harassment. The lawsuit will be focused on allegations of misconduct occurring at the company’s Fremont, California, facility between 2015 and 2019, according to a statement from Tesla.

Tesla claims that the DFEH has failed to provide evidence of the automaker’s wrongdoing and that past claims by employees have been investigated and found to be baseless. Tesla said in a statement:

Once the DFEH files its lawsuit, Tesla will be asking the court to pause the case and take other steps to ensure that facts and evidence will be heard. To date, despite repeated requests, the DFEH has declined to provide Tesla with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. Attacking a company like Tesla that has done so much good for California should not be the overriding aim of a state agency with prosecutorial authority. The interests of workers and fundamental fairness must come first.

Tesla was sued by two female employees last year, with both alleging that the company created a “hostile work environment” against women at its Fremont facility. In October, a Black contract worker won a jury award of $137 million over allegations of workplace racism. In response, a proposal was approved by Tesla shareholders asking the company to publish reports on its diversity and inclusion efforts.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Diaz reportedly held his head in his hands after hearing the verdict and referred to the Jury’s more than $136 million decision as a weight off his shoulders. “It shines a light on what’s going on inside of Tesla’s factory,” Diaz said. “Elon Musk, you’ve been put on notice. Clean that factory up.” This is also reportedly Tesla’s second time in recent months being found liable in a case involving allegations of racial harassment or discrimination — behavior in which Tesla allegedly failed to prevent from continuing.

