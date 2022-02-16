Twitter Remains Silent on GiveSendGo Hack Despite ‘Hacked Materials’ Policy

Twitter remains silent on the sharing of material from the hack of Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo across its platform, despite the far-left tech company’s strict rules against sharing hacked materials.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Twitter has a strict prohibition against sharing hacked materials, a rule that was used as an excuse to censor the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story — despite the fact that no evidence existed at the time to show that the material had been hacked.

Via Breitbart News:

For the second time, Twitter is allowing hacked data from the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo to spread freely on the platform, despite its seemingly stringent policies against sharing hacked material. This time, the Masters of the Universe are allowing users to spread hacked data on the site’s Freedom Convoy fundraiser. GiveSendGo was hacked after the platform was used to raise nearly $10 million for the Canadian Freedom Convoy, the trucker protest which has earned the support of freedom-lovers around the world for its successful defiance of Canada’s draconian coronavirus regime. Individuals including those with “blue check” verified accounts used Twitter to spread information obtained in the hack, such as the names of donors to the Freedom Convoy fundraiser. Twitter has clear policies against sharing any material that has been obtained through “Unauthorized access or interception, or access that exceeds authorization (for example, from an insider), to a computer, network or electronic device, including breaches or intrusions.” The policy was created amid media hysteria about “Russian hackers” influencing American elections, and as such the wording is quite strict. Even “disclosing materials accessed legitimately outside of approved systems or networks” counts as a hack, according to Twitter’s definition.

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter earlier this week, and sent a follow-up later in the week. But the far-left platform refuses to explain why it has not enforced its policy against accounts sharing the hacked GiveSendGo data, which is now being used to reveal the private identifying information of Freedom Convoy supporters.

