EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Launches Third NFT Auction

Melania Trump is launching a third series of NFTs to celebrate the Trump presidency on President’s day. The collection consists of 10,000 pieces of digital artwork.

The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection consists of 10 original pieces of digital artwork, highlighting major moments from President Trump’s administration, such as the Fourth of July visit to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House.

The NFTs, powered by technology deployed by the team at the free speech platform Parler, are built on the Solana blockchain and will be available to purchase at a floor price of $50 each.

The NFTs will be available at USAmemorabilia.com on President’s Day, February 21, 2022.

In a comment to Breitbart News, the former First Lady said “I am excited about launching the POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection exclusively on USAmemorabilia.com to celebrate President’s Day. Fans of the 45 Presidency and collectors of US memorabilia will have the opportunity to own a piece of our important history.”

Mrs. Trump launched her first series of NFTs in December, a series of digital artworks titled “Melania’s Vision.” The NFTs originally sold for 1 SOL each (approximately $175 at the time).

The digital artwork was created by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, who also created the watercolor that will go on sale at the next auction.

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are unique and non-interchangeable units of data stored on blockchains, the decentralized ledger technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. NFTs are typically used to identify proof of ownership of a digital or physical asset, including pictures, videos, and audio files.

NFTs are often compared to certificates of authenticity, which are used to verify that a work of art or other item is authentic or original, as opposed to a copy.