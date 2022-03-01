Facebook, YouTube, TikTok Blocks Russian State Media Including RT and Sputnik

Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have reportedly blocked Russian state media like Russia Today and Sputnik in the EU.

Business Insider reports that tech giants have taken action against Russian state media, with multiple major platforms banning Russian media across the EU. Facebook (including Instagram), YouTube, and TikTok have completely banned Russian media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the country has called on tech giants to take action against the aggressor nation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the effect of Russian media, stating: “The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war.”

On Monday, Facebook President of Global Policy Nick Clegg stated that the company had received requests from a “number of governments” as well s the European Union to restrict Russian state media. “Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time,” Clegg said.

We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time. — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 28, 2022

Google, which has prevented Russian state media from generating revenue on YouTube and Google, announced similar plans stating: “Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately.”

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

China’s TikTok also confirmed to Business Insider that it would be banning Russia Today, Sputnik, and their affiliates in Europe. Twitter has yet to release a statement on whether it will be joining other social media firms in taking a stand against Russia and blocked access to state media. The company has previously stated that it will be labeling tweets containing content from Russian state media sites.

