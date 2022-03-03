‘Red-Handed’: Microsoft Created Research Lab to Work on Artificial Intelligence for Chinese Military

In one of the many shocking examples it cites of Big Tech elites cozying up to the Communist regime in China, Peter Schweizer’s new book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win looks at how Microsoft, an American company, aided and abetted the Chinese military.

Previous books by six-time New York Times bestselling investigator and Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer has previously exposed the corrupt dealings of the Clintons, the Bidens, and other members of the American ruling class.

In Red Handed, he turns his attention to the American oligarchy’s fawning attitude towards China, a mutually beneficial relationship in which the former is enriched and the latter grows more powerful.

In just one of the many shocking examples in the book, Schweizer shines a spotlight on Microsoft’s decision to set up an artificial intelligence research institute at a Chinese military university.

From Red Handed:

By 2010, Microsoft had taken another step in its tightening association with the Chinese government. The company set up a research laboratory in China to work on artificial intelligence (AI) with a Chinese military university, an essential area of research that would have huge implications for the economy and on the battlefield. Microsoft even started taking in interns from the People’s Liberation Army at its Asian research facility.

According to the book, Microsoft also allowed PLA officials to monitor chats on Skype that might be used for organizing protests and other dissident activity in the country.

When asked about it, Skype said “Skype’s mission is to break down barriers to communications and enable conversations worldwide.”

As discussed in the book, Microsoft also works directly with the China Electronics Technology Group (CETG), a Chinese military conglomerate that worked on electronics for the country’s first nuclear bomb, as well as its satellites and guided missiles.