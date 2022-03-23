Google Settles NLRB Case with Employees Who Attempted to Unionize

Google has reportedly settled with six current and former employees who attempted to organize unionization efforts within the Masters of the Universe. The NLRB complaint alleged that Google illegally dismissed, disciplined, and even surveilled employees who were actively attempting to organize a tech worker’s union.

The New York Times reports that tech giant Google has settled a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) case filed by six current and former employees at the firm who claimed that the company had illegally fired or disciplined them over their unionization efforts.

The employees have also agreed to dismiss a related California court case as part of the settlement. The settlement terms are bound by a nondisclosure agreement according to Laurie M. Burgess, a lawyer representing the former and current employees.

The settlement was finalized after a ruling in the NLRB case forced Google to provide more documentation. The complaint was initially brought forward in December 2020 and alleged that Google illegally dismissed, disciplined, or even surveilled employees who were actively attempting to organize a worker’s union.

Google claims that its actions were unrelated to efforts to combat unionization and that some of the employees breached security protocols. A Google spokesperson said that the company was “pleased for all sides to avoid years of legal proceedings,” adding: “we’ve always supported our employees’ right to speak about working conditions, and we stand by our policies that protect the security of our systems.”

Burgess, the employees’ lawyer, commented: “My clients moved that process of exposing the underbelly of what Google has been doing in terms of trying to quell union and organizing activities farther than anyone else.”

Documents revealed during the case related to Google’s hiring of IRI consultants, an agency well known for its anti-union work, showed that a Google lawyer wanted the consultants to help convince employees that “unions suck.” In January, a judge ordered Google to hand over further documents which Google withheld, stating that they were protected under attorney-client privilege.

Four of the employees who brought the case were dismissed and two others were disciplined. Only one remains at Google.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com