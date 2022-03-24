RSBN Moves Stream of Saturday’s Trump Rally to Rumble Following YouTube Censorship

Following Google-owned YouTube’s suspension of the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) channel, former President Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia is set to be broadcast on free speech-friendly video platform Rumble.

In a recent press release, RSBN announced that YouTube has suspended its channel shortly before former President Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia, scheduled for Saturday, March 26. RSBN stated that its channel has been blocked from livestreaming and uploading content to YouTube for one week, right as the group was set to livestream the Trump rally.+

The RSBN press release states:

On Tuesday afternoon, we were notified that our abilities to livestream and upload content have been suspended for one week after YouTube deleted two of our videos that allegedly violated their company policies. The banned videos include President Donald Trump’s interview with RSBN’s own Brian Glenn backstage at the South Carolina rally and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s interview with RSBN at CPAC 2022. Giving no respect to our First Amendment rights, YouTube claims these videos contain “elections misinformation” and a lack of “sufficient” context, warranting their removal.

This is not the first time that YouTube has censored the positive conservative broadcaster. In March 2021 Breitbart News reported that the RSBN was suspended from YouTube after covering former President Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

RSBN stated via Twitter at the time: “RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation. The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform.”

Given that the left’s response to conservative censorship is often to simply say “get your own platform,” RSBN has done exactly that and will be broadcasting the Georgia rally on the anti-censorship video-hosting platform Rumble.

You can find the RSBN Rumble account page here. The group will be broadcasting President Trump’s Georgia rally all day on March 26.

