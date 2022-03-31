Joe Rogan Threatens to Quit Spotify if He Has to ‘Walk on Eggshells’

Podcast giant Joe Rogan recently stated that he will happily leave Spotify, abandoning his $200 million deal with the woke tech company, if he has to censor his thoughts and “walk on eggshells.”

The New York Post reports that Joe Rogan, the popular UFC commentator, comedian, and host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, has threatened to back out of the $200 million deal he made with Spotify to stream exclusively on their platform if he feels that he has to self-censor and “walk on eggshells.”

During a recent episode of his podcast with gues MMA fighter Josh Barnett, Rogan stated: “I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, fuck that!”

Rogan discussed the massive popularity of his podcast and recent attempts to attack him over comments made on the show throughout the years, stating: “There’s more people poring over it but it’s the same thing. I do it the same way.” He added: “If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit.”

Rogan signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020 for $100 million, since then the deal has reportedly doubled in valuation. Since signing exclusively to the platform, there have been repeated issues relating to censorship of the show.

Spotify has added content advisory labels on some episodes of Rogan’s episodes that discussed the coronavirus. In February 2022, Breitbart News reported that Spotify had removed at least 70 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience from its platform. Breitbart News has reported extensively on recent attempts to censor Joe Rogan from the Spotify platform, with musicians such as Neil Young demanding that the music streaming service remove Rogan or remove his music from the platform. Spotify promptly removed Young’s music catalog from the platform.

Spotify has previously removed JRE episodes that apparently contained content the tech giant didn’t approve of. One of Rogan’s former guests, author and podcaster Michael Malice, noted according to the website JREMissing.com, two of his episodes had been removed.

Spotify has deleted two of my @joerogan appearances pic.twitter.com/ZjKu8TUgcO — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) February 4, 2022

Other removed episodes include those with Gad Saad, a Lebanese-born Canadian Professor of Marketing at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, Theo Von, an extremely popular comedian with his own podcasts and online following, Tom Segura, another successful comedian and longtime friend of Rogans with specials on Netflix, and Kevin Smith, a comedian, writer, and film director known for the Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob series of films.

Read more at The New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com