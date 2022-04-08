Peter Thiel: Warren Buffett Is a ‘Sociopathic Grandpa from Omaha’ for Opposing Bitcoin

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel recently took shots at Warren Buffett, referring to him as a “sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,” and Bitcoin’s “enemy number 1” Thiel’s fiery remarks came during a recent Bitcoin conference in Miami, Florida.

CNBC reports that billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel had no shortage of words for investor Warren Buffett during a recent bitcoin conference in Miami. “Enemy No. 1,” Thiel said referencing Buffett, is “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.” Buffett is frequently referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha.”

It has previously been reported that by 2018, Thiel had amassed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin through the venture firm Founders Fund. During his Miami speech, Thiel also took shots at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, displaying large graphics with photos of the two CEO’s and their comments criticizing Bitcoin.

Thiel at one point displayed a headshot of Buffett with the words “rat poison” alongside it, referencing the time that Buffett used the term to describe and dismiss Bitcoin. Another Buffett quote stated: “I don’t own any and I never will.”

However, despite this promise from Buffett, Berkshire invested $1 billion in Brazil’s Nubank, an online bank popular among cryptocurrency investors.

“This is what we have to fight for bitcoin to go 10x or 100x from here,” Thiel said referencing the financial executives. Thiel noted that the investors appear to have no issue praising blockchain technology but criticize Bitcoin itself and its legitimacy. “When they choose not to allocate to Bitcoin, that’s a deeply political choice,” Thiel said.

Thiel has been an outspoken backer of multiple Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump. Thiel added that Buffet invests in a “list of woke companies,” during his speech.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com