Living the Zuck Life: Facebook Spent $27 Million Last Year on Mark Zuckerberg’s Private Jets, Security

A recent SEC filing has revealed that Facebook (now known as Meta) spent a record $26.8 million on private jets and security for Mark Zuckerberg and his family in 2021.

Business Insider reports that Facebook (now Meta) spent $26.8 million on security and private jets for CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his family in 2021, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In 2020, Zuckerberg’s security and jets cost the company $25 million and $23 million in 2019.

The filing does not reveal the details of Zuckerberg’s security details, how it was reported in 2019 that Zuckerberg has 24/7 bodyguard protection as well as an office with bullet-resistant glass and a panic button.

In the SEC filing, Facebook said that it spent more than $15.1 million on personal security for Zuckerberg in 2021 as well as a $10 million pre-tax allowance for security for him and his family.

Zuckerberg’s private air travel cost over $1.6 million in 2021, a decrease from the last few years. In 2020, Facebook spent $1.8 million to fly the company’s CEO around the world, and $2.9 million in 2019.

While it is believed that Zuckerberg’s security costs outstrip those of many other tech executives, it is unclear whether fellow billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk spend similar amounts on their personal protection and travel costs as they do not publicly disclose the total costs.

Breitbart News reported in 2016 that Zuckerberg appears to be more paranoid than other tech CEOs, even building a panic bunker next to his home in Palo Alto, California. Breitbart News wrote:

Zuckerberg bought four surrounding houses to his $7 million mansion and has started the process of tearing one down in order to make way for security additions detailed in a recently submitted plan to the Palo Alto planning department. According to the plans, Zuckerberg’s panic bunker is described as having “white brick walls, dark steel doors and windows, dark gray siding and louvers where they occur above the roof line, and a dark gray standing seam metal roof,” giving the impression of a steel fortress for the Facebook CEO to hide in if necessary. Zuckerberg’s compound already has a perimeter of black panel walls in an attempt to stop both trespassers and snoopers. The Facebook CEO was slammed on social media after criticizing Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall plans and then returning to his fortressed mansion.

