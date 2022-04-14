Mark Zuckerberg Wants Creepy AR Glasses to Be Facebook’s ‘iPhone Moment’

Facebook (now known as Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been pushing his “Metaverse” idea as the company’s primary product for some time now, and wants the tech giant’s latest augmented reality (AR) glasses product to be the company’s “iPhone moment.”

The Verge reports that Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to bet big on his company’s Metaverse idea, a digital world in which users can work, socialize, and play together. Already using its popular Quest 2 VR headset for applications like Meta Horizon Worlds, the company is reportedly releasing Augmented Reality glasses that Zuckerberg hopes will be the company’s “iPhone moment.”

Zuckerberg believes that AR glasses will be a “holy grail” device that will “redefine our relationship with technology,” similar to smartphones. But while this technology seems to be a key part of Facebook’s future, the company doesn’t yet have a working prototype of its AR glasses.

But this has not deterred Zuckerberg who still plans to make the glasses a reality. Facebook employees are reportedly working hard to deliver the first generation of the glasses by 2024 and are developing a lighter, more futuristic version for 2026 with a third version planned in 2028.

Sources close to Zuckerberg say that his dedication to the AR glasses, called Project Nazare internally, is part of Facebook’s rebrand to Meta and a desire to be seen as innovative and forward-thinking. “Zuck’s ego is intertwined with [the glasses],” a former employee who worked on the AR glasses project told The Verge. “He wants it to be an iPhone moment.”

Zuckerberg also reportedly sees Project Nazare as a way to bypass the app store rules of Apple and Google as the glasses are designed to work completely independently from a mobile phone. One of the main features of the glasses will be the ability to communicate and interact with holograms of other people, which Zuckerberg believes will provide people with an immersive social experience compared to traditional digital communication like video calls or text messaging.

