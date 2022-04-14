Twitter’s Blue Checkmark Brigade Freaks Out over Elon Musk’s Buyout Plan

Allum Bokhari

Liberals, progressives, and establishment pundits were in meltdown mode this morning after billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, stated his intention to buy 100 percent of Twitter, transform it into a private company, and restore free speech on the platform.

While it is still very unclear if Musk’s proposed purchase of Twitter at 18 percent above yesterday’s closing share price will ever take place, it didn’t stop blue checkmark brigade from breaking down in digital fits of rage across the platform.

Notorious neoconservative warmonger and diehard NeverTrump pundit Max Boot repeated what is likely to be a recurring argument from establishment mouthpieces: that free speech is dangerous to democracy, and that content moderation (censorship) is actually real freedom. In Max Boot’s world, there’s no democracy or freedom unless speech is controlled by a tiny minority of unaccountable elites.

Progressive author and Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf threatened to quit the platform if Elon Musk took over. “We are the assets of Twitter,” declared the man behind the 260,000-follower account.

Gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg said he wouldn’t buy any Tesla cars because of the CEO’s pro-free speech stance. “People buying his cars are not your likely Trump voters,” said Guttenberg.

“You’re full of s***,” said Scott Galloway, a professor at NYU Stern and a podcaster on CNN’s failed online streaming platform, CNN+.

A variety of leftist users tweeted some variation of “tax the rich” or “abolish billionaires.”

As the left’s cultural reference points tend to be limited to Harry Potter (now minus the author) and the superhero universes of Marvel & DC, one of these was of course cited.

And because the left only knows one historical reference point, that too was cited.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.

