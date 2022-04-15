Not ‘Being Held Hostage:’ Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Tries to Calm Freakout over Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly held an all-staff meeting on Thursday to assuage employees’ fears following Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer to purchase Twitter. After one frantic employee compared the company’s position to a hostage situation, Agrawal reportedly said, “I don’t believe we are being held hostage.”

NPR reports that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sat down with company employees for an all-staff meeting on Thursday in an effort to calm those worried about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer to purchase the company. During the meeting, Agrawal said that Twitter’s board was considering the offer and will act in the interest of company shareholders.

One employee reportedly suggested that Musk’s sudden acquisition bid felt similar to a hostage situation, a comment which Agrawal dismissed. “I don’t believe we are being held hostage,” Agrawal responded.

Following the meeting, many employees were reportedly upset, saying that they felt as if they were left in the dark about what was going on. Many stated that they felt that a version of Twitter owned by Musk was a “nightmare scenario” due to Musk’s history as a volatile CEO.

One Twitter employee who asked to remain anonymous stated: “The culture here and this platform deserves to be protected, and I hope the Board does the brave thing and refuses the offer. Our democracy is more important than a payout. I hope the Board agrees.” The worker added: “It does feel like there isn’t much we can do as employees.”

Musk has offered to purchase Twitter at $54.20 per share, 38 percent more than the value of Twitter stock the day before his investment was publicly announced. On Thursday, Musk tweeted: “It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors.”

