Donald Trump Posts on Truth Social: ‘I’M BACK #COVFEFE’

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, posted on his Truth Social account on Thursday, “I’M BACK #COVFEFE.”

Trump’s post, or “Truth” was accompanied by a photo of him at Mar-a-Lago typing on his phone.

It is the second post since his first post two months ago on Truth Social, which said, “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Trump supporters and critics alike had wondered when Trump would post next on Truth Social, which was created by his own company Trump Media & Technology Group.

That curiosity rose after entrepreneur Elon Musk moved to purchase Twitter this week and vowed improvements to the app. Earlier this week, Trump told Fox News that he would not rejoin Twitter, but use Truth Social instead.

That wait was over on Thursday. The hashtag #COVFEFE referred to an apparent typo Trump once posted on Twitter.

Truth Social was the #1 downloaded application on the Apple store this week, after TMTG opened the app to all iPhone users. Thousands had been put on a waitlist previously.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.