‘Commie as F*ck:’ Project Veritas Sting Catches Twitter Engineers Proudly Admitting Bias, Dissing Elon Musk

James O’Keefe’s investigative journalism group Project Veritas recently published undercover footage of Twitter employees proudly admitting that the platform discriminates against conservatives and that many employees are unhappy about a possible takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a recently published video by Project Veritas, undercover footage reveals one of Twitter’s senior engineers, Siru Murugesan, discussing how employees at Twitter “hate” Elon Musk and are extremely opposed to free speech. Murugesan further admitted that the website actively moderates conservatives while leftist viewpoints are accepted across the platform.

Discussing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempted takeover of Twitter, Murugesan noted that many of his colleagues have stated that “this would be my last day if it happens.” He noted that many Twitter employees are “stress-eating” and “worried for our jobs.”

Murugesan openly stated: “Our jobs are at stake; he’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. We’re all like commie as fuck.”

Murugesan noted that a major issue is Musk’s alleged dedication to free speech, a concept that Murugesan says is at odds with most Twitter employees’ values. “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan.

Murugesan claimed that employees at the firm actively attempted to shut down Musk’s takeover, stating: “We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say.”

Murugesan added that he thought the Twitter board “… acted on their best interests ‘cause they didn’t want to get sued…. they’re always looking out for themselves at the end of the day.”

Watch the full video from Project Veritas on Rumble here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com