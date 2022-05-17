Elon Musk: Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added to speculation that he may be attempting to acquire Twitter at a lower price while speaking in Miami, stating that a viable deal for less money is not “out of the question.”

Twitter shares fell by 8.2 percent at the close of trading in New York. The stock has been dropping on speculation that Musk could abandon the $44 billion acquisition deal. Concerns over the deal have grown in the past week as Musk has questioned Twitter’s publicly disclosed data relating to bots and spam accounts on the platform.

At a Miami tech conference, Musk estimated that the number of fake users on Twiter was at least 20 percent of all Twitter accounts. “Currently what I’m being told is that there’s just no way to know the number of bots,” Musk said at the conference. “It’s like, as unknowable as the human soul.”

Twitter has previously claimed that around five percent of the accounts on its platform are bot or fake accounts. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal recently tweeted a thread outlining how the company measures spam on the platform, in which he stated: “Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5% – based on the methodology outlined above. The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter.”

Musk has stated his deal to buy the company “cannot move forward” until the platform comes clean about bots.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

