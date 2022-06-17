Project Veritas Leaks Elon Musk’s All-Hands Meeting with Twitter

James O’Keefe’s investigative journalism group Project Veritas has leaked a recording of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s all-hands meeting with Twitter employees. Pressed by employees on free speech, Musk answered, “I think there’s also, there’s freedom of speech and freedom of reach, so I think people should be allowed to say…pretty outrageous things that are within the balance, the law, but, but then they don’t, you know, get amplified.”

Project Veritas recently published a full recording of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s virtual all-hands meeting with staff at Twitter, where the billionaire addressed the concerns of employees as he continues his bid to purchase the company.

During the call, Musk praised the Twitter platform and said that it was the best social media website for “getting a message out,” but stated that he was worried about the current state of the platform. Musk’s concerns primarily relate to bots, spam, and censorship, issues which he has discussed in the past.

In response to a question about his plans to make Twitter more open and focused on free speech, Musk stated: “I think it’s essential to have free speech.” When pressed by employees about what this would mean in the context of tweets about animal abuse, sexual content, and generally hateful or offensive messages, Musk said: “I think there’s also, there’s freedom of speech and freedom of reach, so I think people should be allowed to say…pretty outrageous things that are within the balance, the law, but, but then they don’t, you know, get amplified,”

Discussing the media, Musk stated that traditional news media is often “negative” and that the publications “almost never” get the stories correct. Musk added that he wanted Twitter to be more inclusive overall, stating: “I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as, as much of the country, as much of the world as possible.”

When asked about his political leanings, Musk described his views as “moderate” noting that he has largely voted Democrat for most of his life but recently voted for Republican Congressional Candidate Mayra Flores in Texas. He added that he believes most of the world favors moderate politics but that the far left and far right should still be free to voice their issues on Twitter.

When asked about whether he would be taking over as CEO of Twitter if his purchase goes ahead, Musk said that he was “not hung up on titles” but that he wants to be part of the driving force behind making changes to Twitter and “wants to make sure the product evolves rapidly.”

When asked about Project Veritas’ leak of the all-hands meeting, Musk reportedly commented: “Exactly.”

