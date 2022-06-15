Elon Musk Says He Voted for Republican Mayra Flores Who Responds with a Welcome to All Democrat ‘Walk Aways’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday that he voted for Republican candidate Mayra Flores in the recent special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District, also predicting a “massive red wave in 2022.” Following her historic win, Flores responded to Musk saying, “Welcome to the Republican Party! We welcome all walk aways from all walks of life. The party of opportunity, prosperity, and freedom is here to stay. We look forward to working together and building a better future for all of America.”

In a recent tweet, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that he voted for Republican candidate Mayra Flores in the Texas 34th Congressional District special election. Flores won the election, flipping a seat that has been under Democratic control for four decades.

Musk announced that his vote for Flores was the first time that he ever voted Republican. The billionaire further predicted a “massive red wave in 2022.”

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

When asked who he would support as a Republican presidential candidate, Musk responded “DeSantis,” referencing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL):

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

When asked by another user if he expected a Republican president in the coming years, Musk replied “tbd.” Musk also responded to a tweet asking if the criticism he has received from Democrats recently is the first time he’s experienced major objections from left-wing politicians, to which Musk responded “yes.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Flores responded to Musk’s announcement of his vote for her by welcoming him to the Republican party, stating that she supported “all walk aways from all walks of life.”

Welcome to the Republican Party! We welcome all walk aways from all walks of life. The party of opportunity, prosperity, and freedom is here to stay. We look forward to working together and building a better future for all of America 🇺🇸 Ὠ #SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Breitbart News reported on Flores’ election win, writing:

Texas’s historically Democrat-held thirty-fourth Congressional District went into a special election to fill what is remaining in the two-year term after the previous lawmaker bailed on the district to work for lobbyist firm Akin Gump. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) then called a special election to fill the seat under the current congressional lines. However, Flores is running in November against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), who switched districts — abandoning his old one to run in the thirty-fourth instead — for a full term under the new congressional lines. With Flores receiving more than 50 percent of the vote, she has won the seat outright and has avoided a runoff with the two Democrats — Dan Sanchez and Rene Coronado — along with the other Republican, Juana Cantu-Cabrera. Flores winning the special election means she will also have the power of incumbency in a district that will be decidedly more Democrat-friendly in November. However, it could also set the tone for GOP gains with Hispanic voters along the border.

Breitbart News also previously reported that Musk has said he will vote Republican in the future despite “overwhelmingly” voting for Democrats for most of his life. Breitbart News wrote:

Musk made his remark on Monday while speaking at a Miami tech conference, where the billionaire discussed his views on Twitter — after placing his deal to buy the platform “on hold” — and free speech, according to a report by Business Insider. “The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias,” Musk said. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.” “I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically — I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” the SpaceX CEO continued. “Now this election I will.” Musk did not specify whether he was referring to November’s midterm elections or the 2024 presidential election.

Read more about Flores’ election win at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com