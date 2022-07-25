Disinfo Board Redux: Former Google ‘Disinformation’ Expert Given Top White House Cyber Role

The White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director has a new Deputy National Cyber Director: Camille Stewart Gloster, a former Google executive who specialized in removing “disinformation” from the tech giant’s app store, and in her spare time rants about “systemic racism” in America.

In a tweet, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused the Biden administration of appointing a leftist “social justice warrior” to run the cyber office.

“The Big Tech, Big Government alliance continues,” said Sen. Hawley.

Joe Biden elevates another Big Tech exec and Social Justice Warrior to run his cyber office. The Big Tech, Big Government alliance continues https://t.co/k0q8aQ7rl2 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 25, 2022

Gloster is a prime example of the extensively documented revolving door between Google and Democrat administrations. Prior to working for the tech giant, she was Senior Policy Advisor for Cyber, Infrastructure & Resilience Policy at the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama.

At Google, she was Head of Security Policy for Google Play and Android at Google, where she led “security, privacy, election integrity, and dis/mis-information.”

“Disinformation” and “misinformation” are terms used by tech and media elites as a pretext to suppress information they dislike. One such example is the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was baselessly condemned at the time of its publication as potential “Russian disinformation.”

Former security officials, Gloster’s professional peers, played a key role in giving legitimacy to the Russian scapegoat narrative.

In her tweets, Gloster has demonstrated her ability to tie far-left causes like “systemic racism” to the seemingly unrelated topic of cybersecurity.

This work to eradicate systemic racism and build a diverse and inclusive workforce able to bring ther unique perspectives to the work is vital to the work. Cybersecurity is about people & ignoring how technology shows up in the lives of ALL people leaves us vulnerable. https://t.co/kprLIz8Ghs — Camille Stewart #ShareTheMicInCyber (@CamilleEsq) October 27, 2021

Systemic Racism Is a Cybersecurity Threat “People have argued that if we address social and systemic issues separately, we will get the technology right. However, the social and the technological are mutually constitutive.” https://t.co/YWHIZEaeuU — Camille Stewart #ShareTheMicInCyber (@CamilleEsq) June 16, 2020

“Systemic racism is a cybersecurity threat,” wrote Gloster in 2020, quoting an article from the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Cybersecurity is about people & ignoring how technology shows up in the lives of ALL people leaves us vulnerable,” said Gloster in a later tweet.

I hope all of my #NatSec & #ForeignPolicy colleagues join us for this important discussion. On the heels of the horrific shooting of #JacobBlake, it is clear there is a lot of work to be done generally & our #NatSec apparatus must be a part of dismantling systemic racism. https://t.co/4VIGJVdkXg — Camille Stewart #ShareTheMicInCyber (@CamilleEsq) August 24, 2020

In 2020, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin, Gloster said America’s “#NatSec apparatus must be a part of dismantling systemic racism” (Blake, holding a knife at the time, had been physically fighting police before being shot).

The Office Of The National Cyber Director was established in 2021 with the goal of strengthening U.S. cybersecurity policy. Its first hires were from Microsoft and the CIA.

The hiring of a “misinformation” expert to fill this role falls in line with the Biden Administration’s trend of using the national security state for domestic political goals, the most prominent example being the Department of Homeland Security’s “disinformation governance board.” Gloster has already stated that the partisan notion of “systemic racism” should be a concern of the U.S. national security apparatus.

