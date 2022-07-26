EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Calls College a ‘Scam,’ Says He Is ‘Indicting the College Cartel’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk says college is “an institutionalized multi-trillion dollar scam,” and is using his new book, “The College Scam,” to empower his audience and help them understand that “if they don’t want to go to college, that’s okay,” because “a piece of paper from some overpriced institution” does not define a person.

“It’s a book I’ve wanted to write for quite a while. It’s been about ten years in the making, actually, since the start of Turning Point USA,” Kirk told Breitbart News.

The Turning Point USA founder went on to say that he feels “everyone knew that there was something wrong with college, but people were either afraid or unable to make the argument that is necessary,” which is, in part, why he has written this book.

College “is an institutionalized multi-trillion dollar scam,” Kirk said. “I felt necessary to put the pieces together, say it very bluntly and provocatively, but factually.”

“A piece of paper should not define you,” Kirk continued. “You should be a lifelong learner. You should be studying all the time. It’s about your character, it’s about your integrity, it’s about your work ethic — not whether you have some piece of paper from some overpriced institution.”

“There are some chapters in particular that I think really are going to get people fired up,” he added. “We go through some of the most extreme classes that are taught at some of these schools. By extreme, I mean, insane. When you read about some of these courses, your jaw will drop.”

Kirk said that The College Scam will show readers the “most unbelievable things that kids have to go into debt to pay for.”

“We also have an entire chapter on professors, and we name names of these professors,” he added. “We lay it out as indictment. We are indicting the college cartel. We go one after the other, as if I am the prosecutor, as if I am trying to persuade a jury and a verdict.”

“When you think about it, people like you and I, we don’t want to spend time on college campuses, we want to get in and out as quickly as possible,” Kirk said, adding that left-wing professors, on the other hand, “feel at home” on college campuses.

The Turning Point USA founder explained that by being on a college campus, these left-wing professors “are able to germinate their ideology with comfort.”

“The type of personality of a leftist is someone that wants max amount of comfort with the least amount of responsibility,” Kirk said. “That’s a college professor.”

“And they get to write these esoteric academic pieces with almost no one really ever holding them accountable,” he added. “They get to be around people with the same sort of ideas, they teach classes maybe a couple days a week, and then they get to publish a book and sell it back to the students.”

“Most conservatives say, ‘Forget that, I want to get out of this incestuous one way of thinking. I want to go into the real world.’ And so you do that for 40 years, it makes up the academy full of far-left-wingers,” Kirk affirmed.

The College Scam was released on Tuesday, and is available here.

