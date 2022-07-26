Report: Facebook Employees Brace for Layoffs

Employees at Facebook are reportedly expecting to see job cuts at the company that could reduce the Silicon Valley giant’s headcount by as much as 10 percent.

Business Insider reports that employees at Facebook (now known as Meta) are expecting major layoffs at the company, with some believing that as much as ten percent of the workforce could be cut.

In a memo sent to employees earlier this month, Meta’s HR chief Lori Goler suggested laying off employees who can’t meet expectations as the company starts to operate with “increased intensity.”

Some employees at the firm called the layoffs a “witch hunt” and an attempt to weed out low performers at the firm. “It hasn’t started yet,” one employee told Insider, “but it’s coming.”

People claiming to be employees at Facebook have been posting on employment speculation board The Layoff discussing the possibility of job cuts. One alleged Facebook worker asked, “Do you honestly think only the low performers will be affected?” He added: “That’s incredibly naive if you ask me. Meta wants to cut costs. The easiest way to do that without disrupting work too much is to get rid of the people who earn more and replace them with new hires who earn less.”

Another user posted: “I wish they would get it over with. The anticipation and stressing that comes from it is worse than knowing. If I found out I was let go I could move on. It wouldn’t be ideal but at least I’d know what to do next. Just waiting and worrying achieves nothing other than putting a strain on my health. Let us know and get it over with.”

Another asked: “If we’re getting rid of poor performers, does that mean Zuckerberg will be the first one to go? I can’t think of one person with a poorer performance record in the last several years than him. Or does the performance only apply to us peons and not those on top who got us into this mess in the first place?”

