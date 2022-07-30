Hypemaster Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter, but Keeps Details Confidential

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confidentially filed a countersuit against Twitter after the company sued him for terminating a deal to purchase the platform for $44 billion. Although Musk has mouthed off on social media about Twitter’s lawsuit, he chose to keep the details of his counterclaim confidential for unknown reasons.

The Wall Street Journal cited individuals close to the case who stated that Musk is expected to counterclaim that the number of monetizable daily active users was changed by Twitter before the deal went through.

The WSJ further reported that Musk is likely to claim that Twitter did not respond when he made inquiries on spam number data that the team claimed were not sufficiently answered by Twitter. Musk’s counsel argued that Twitter violated their agreement on a number of counts including that the social media company fired two executives and therefore violated the purchase agreements.

Musk’s counsel claims that Twitter also violated the agreements by failing to provide adequate information regarding bots on Twitter and that the company has incorrectly stated the number of bots on the platform.

Just days after Musk terminated the purchase agreement, Twitter filed a lawsuit against the billionaire, claiming in the lawsuit: “These claims are pretexts and lack any merit. Musk, by contrast, has been acting against this deal since the market started turning, and has breached the merger agreement repeatedly in the process.”

