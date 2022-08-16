Police: Florida Airport Baggage Handler Caught Stealing Luggage by Apple AirTag Tracker

Apple’s AirTag tracking devices were recently used to help police arrest a baggage handler who stole luggage from passengers at an airport in Florida.

Apple Insider reports that Apple’s AirTag tracking devices have helped police arrest an airport baggage handler who stole luggage from passengers at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport located in Florida. Police recovered more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office revealed last week that it had conducted an investigation into suspicious activity at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport after the sheriff’s Airport Security Unit were alerted to thefts relating to stolen luggage handled by an employee.

The baggage handler, an airline subcontractor named Giovanni De Luca, faces two counts of grand theft, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The investigation started in July after a traveler discovered that her luggage had not arrived at her destination. The luggage contained items worth more than $1,600 and had gone missing during her trip.

The traveler had placed an AirTag in her suitcase and as a result, had a record of the locations that it had traveled to. She was able to see that the AirTag was last active in the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther, Florida. Police cross-referenced employees who lived in the area and found De Luca.

After meeting De Luca at his home, he admitted to going through the passenger’s suitcases for items and removing the AirTag. Police were able to retrieve other items from another stolen suitcase worth more than $15,000.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security unit, our investigators, and the airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” said Sheriff Eric Aden.

This is a nice change of pace from how AirTag’s have been used in the past. Breitbart News has previously reported that criminals were using AirTag tracking devices produced by Apple to aid in the theft of vehicles.

In a blog post, investigators with the York Regional Police Auto and Cargo Theft Unit warned residents that they have “identified a new method being used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles” in the area.

The blog post states:

Since September 2021, officers have investigated five incidents where suspects have placed small tracking devices on high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them. Brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

Suspects have reportedly been placing the AirTags in “out of sight” areas of cars such as the inside of gas caps or various other crevices. After following their targets home, the criminals are reportedly able to hack the ignition of the vehicles with an electronic device “typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting” before stealing the car from the driveway of its owner.

