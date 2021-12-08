Police: Crooks Are Using Apple ‘AirTag’ Trackers to Target Vehicles for Theft

According to a recent police bulletin, car thieves are using the $29 AirTag devices produced by Apple to track cars they have targeted for theft. Crooks apply the AirTags to target vehicles in public places, then use the tracker to follow their victims home, where they then steal the vehicle.

A recent report from the New York Post states that according to a police report from Ontario, Canada, carjackers are using the AirTag tracking devices produced by Apple to aid in the theft of vehicles.

In a blog post, investigators with the York Regional Police Auto and Cargo Theft Unit warned residents that they have “identified a new method being used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles” in the area. The blog post states:

Since September 2021, officers have investigated five incidents where suspects have placed small tracking devices on high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them. Brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.

Suspects have reportedly been placing the AirTags in “out of sight” areas of cars such as the inside of gas caps or various other crevices. After following their targets home, the criminals are reportedly able to hack the ignition of the vehicles with an electronic device “typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting” before stealing the car from the driveway of its owner.

Law enforcement had advised car owners to park in a “locked garage” if possible, as most vehicles so far have been taken from driveways. They also recommend installing steering wheel locks and data port covers as well as installing a video surveillance system.

The York Regional Police stated that the area has seen more than 2,000 car thefts during the past 12 months.

