Leftist Mob Attacks TPUSA Event at University of New Mexico Featuring Tomi Lahren

A mob of leftist students attacked a Turning Point USA campus event featuring Tomi Lahren at the University of New Mexico on Thursday, resulting in the state police being called to the scene. Lahren criticized the university for not caring about the danger she and her audience were placed in by the mob. “Never mind me, you do have your tuition-paying students that were in that room to listen to a speaker, and they were in danger. We were all in danger,” she said in a video filmed after the event.

The woke mob of protesters can be heard chanting “Shut it down” and “Fuck Turning Point” in a video that showed them trying to push their way into the event venue, while campus police officers tried to keep them out.

Watch Below:

BREAKING: State police called at TPUSA event with @TomiLahren after a violent leftist mob arrived at the @UNM Student Union | @tpusa_unm pic.twitter.com/iobYPFZTfi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 16, 2022

Inside the venue, another officer held the doors closed, according to a report by KRQE News. Later, New Mexico State Police were called to the scene, and event organizers ended the speech early due to safety concerns.

“It turned violent,” Lahren explained in a video after the incident. “They started pushing the officers that were guarding the door, trying to bust in the door.”

“Then at one point, they almost made it through the door,” she added. “Not nearly enough officers were present. I don’t think anybody knew it was going to be this bad. But then someone pulled the fire alarm. Alarms were going off everywhere.”

“I was escorted away, for my safety, by officers,” Lahren said.

Watch Below:

Lahren added that the University of New Mexico didn’t “care that students’ lives were in danger.”

“Guests’ lives were in danger,” she continued. “Never mind me, you do have your tuition-paying students that were in that room to listen to a speaker, and they were in danger. We were all in danger.”

“The State Police had to be called,” Lahren said. “The emergency unit had to be called in, because that’s how bad it got. And we were barricaded in the kitchen for probably about a half an hour to 45 minutes.”

Lahren also shared an image of what appeared to be damage done to a wall by woke protesters.

The lovely “protesters” damaging their own Student Union at @UNM in an attempt to get into my speech. pic.twitter.com/wefVVb145G — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 16, 2022

“When you damage property, when you try and barge through a door blocked by police officers, when you threaten violence against our TPUSA students and speaker, you’re not a protester, you’re a criminal and you should be arrested,” Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News.

“Unless there’s consequences, this will only happen again and again, and eventually someone is going to get really hurt,” the TPUSA founder added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.