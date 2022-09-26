Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Deposed in Legal War with Elon Musk

The CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, was deposed today as part of the company’s lawsuit to force SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to honor his agreement to purchase the social media company for $44 billion. Musk will be deposed himself on Tuesday.

The depositions come as the date of the trial against Musk, in mid-October, nears.

Via CNN:

According to a court filing, lawyers for Musk are set to question Agrawal at 9 a.m. PT. Musk himself is set to be deposed by Twitter’s lawyers on Monday and Tuesday, according to an earlier court filing. The testimony comes as both sides barrel toward a high-profile trial set for mid-October. Musk has sought to extricate himself from the merger agreement, first by claiming that Twitter’s spam account problem is far greater than it has let on, and later by citing allegations of longstanding unaddressed security vulnerabilities disclosed by the company’s former head of security.

Musk initially announced his intention to buy the platform in April. Declaring himself a “free speech absolutist,” Musk said he intended to implement a less draconian content moderation policy, including the restoration of Donald Trump’s account.

After some opposition from some members, including a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, the Twitter board eventually accepted Musk’s offer in a unanimous decision.

H0wever, the deal quickly ran into difficulties, with a major dispute arising between Musk and the Twitter board over the number of bot accounts on the platform.

More recently, Musk cited congressional testimony from Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko about lax security standards at the company as another reason to exit the deal. Musk’s legal team also subpoenaed the whistleblower compelling him to testify in what Zatko’s lawyers said would be an “involuntary” deposition.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.