Woke Twitter Employees Protest Elon Musk’s Plan to Slash Their Jobs

Employees of far-left Twitter are protesting Elon Musk’s plans to fire 75 percent of the company’s workforce, in an open letter obtained by Time magazine.

Musk’s plans, if realized, would reduce the size of the company from its current size of 7,500 employees to less than 2,000.

The letter demands that Musk commits to “preserving the current headcount,” meaning no significant layoffs, even though Twitter, independently of Musk, was planning to slash its payroll by around $800 million by the end of next year.

In the letter, part of which can be read below, Twitter employees express concern that Musk’s cuts will stop them from being able to “serve the public conversation.”

Via Time:

A threat to workers at Twitter is a threat to Twitter’s future. These threats have an impact on us as workers and demonstrate a fundamental disconnect with the realities of operating Twitter. They threaten our livelihoods, access to essential healthcare, and the ability for visa holders to stay in the country they work in. We cannot do our work in an environment of constant harassment and threats. Without our work, there is no Twitter. We, the workers at Twitter, will not be intimidated. We recommit to supporting the communities, organizations, and businesses who rely on Twitter. We will not stop serving the public conversation. We call on Twitter management and Elon Musk to cease these negligent layoff threats. As workers, we deserve concrete commitments so we can continue to preserve the integrity of our platform.

“Serving the public conversation,” or supporting “healthy conversation” is how Twitter has taken to referring to its censorship operations in recent years. Rather than giving everyone a platform for their views, Twitter believes “healthy conversations” are served when it picks winners and losers in politics and the media, and suppresses stories of national and electoral importance.

