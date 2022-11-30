Dropping Like Coin Prices: 3 Crypto Billionaires Have Died in the Last Month

Three well-known cryptocurrency billionaires have died under mysterious circumstances over the past month, fueling conspiracy theories.

Over the course of the past month, multiple cryptocurrency billionaires have died under mysterious circumstances. All three had made their fortunes in the cryptocurrency industry, with one tweeting that he believed he was being targeted just days before his demise.

Nikolai Mushegian

On October 28, cryptocurrency pioneer Nikolai Mushegian tweeted that he believed intelligence agencies were going to murder him. Mushegina was the cofounder of MakerDAO, a blockchain-based decentralized finance platform. In a tweet posted at 4:57 a.m., he stated: “CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and Caribbean islands,”

He added: “They are going to frame me with a laptop planted by my ex [girlfriend] who was a spy. They will torture me to death.”

The New York Post reports that Mushegian then left his $6 million beach house in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a walk. Shortly after 9:00 a.m., Mushegian’s body in the waves where he had apparently drowned.

Tiantian Kullander

On November 23, it was revealed that Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, was reported to have died in his sleep. Kullander was just 30 years old.

His company’s website published the news “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart.” Kulander launched Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers.

Amber Group had received a $3 billion valuation in 2022 and was seeking another $100 million in funds shortly before Kullander’s death.

“He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,” the company statement reads. “TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals.”

Vyacheslav Taran

On November 29 it was reported that billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, 53, the Russian founder of the Forex Club and president of the Libertex Group, had died in a helicopter crash near the French-Italian border in Villefranche-sur-Mer.

Taran’s business describes itself as a leading foreign exchange and crypto trading platform, and said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash.”

Taran was traveling in an Airbus H130 helicopter from Lucerne, Switzerland, to Monaco when it crashed. Taran and the helicopter’s French pilot were both killed, according to the France Bleu radio network.

Although none of the deaths of crypto billionaires appear to be linked, all of them are mysterious enough to raise a few eyebrows. Breitbart News will continue to report on the cryptocurrency industry and the perilous state of its billionaire class.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan