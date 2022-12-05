Kyle Rittenhouse Wants Elon Musk’s Twitter to Reveal ‘Hidden Censoring’ Against Him

Kyle Rittenhouse recently questioned the release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files,” asking if information about whether or not there was “hidden censoring” regarding his story would be made public through the continuing release of inside information.

Fox News reports that Kyle Rittenhouse said that he hoped that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him may be exposed, days after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the release of the “Twitter Files” which detailed the company’s censorship efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“Learning about the twitter files and @elonmusk releasing the truth is making me more and more curious to find out if there was hidden censoring regarding my story and case on twitter. I am hoping, one day soon, I will be able to find out and the truth will be shown to all of us,” Rittenhouse wrote.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty last year on murder charges during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse said that he was attacked and acted in self-defense; he was cleared of wrongdoing in the case.

Rittenhouse asked Musk directly if he would “consider releasing the censoring done” on his trial in a post that now has 18,000 likes on Twitter.

Former Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann was also targeted by the media in 2019 after a clip went viral of him smiling as a Native American played a drum in front of him. Sandmann also asked Musk if he had “any hidden Twitter files” relating to the death threats he and members of his school received.

Last week, Breitbart News reported on the “Twitter Files,” internal discussions about the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story by Twitter executives. Breitbart News reporter Allum Bokhari wrote:

Elon Musk’s Twitter released internal discussions about censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story Friday night via journalist Matt Taibbi. The documents reveal widespread internal and external concern at the suppression of the story, a decision made without CEO Jack Dorsey’s knowledge and spearheaded by Vijaya Gadde, then the head of Trust & Safety — Twitter’s top censor… The documents, mostly internal communications from Twitter and emails with external parties, showed widespread unease with the decision and concerns about how it could be explained to lawmakers and the public.

