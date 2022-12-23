NLRB Complaint: Tesla Illegally Fired Workers for Criticizing Elon Musk

According to a recently fired legal complaint, Tesla has been accused of firing two California-based employees in violation of labor laws for being part of a wider group that was discussing and drafting letters critical of CEO Elon Musk.

According to recent filings with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), one of the draft letters written by the group of California-based Tesla employees requested that the company reconsider its strict return-to-office policy announced by Musk in May. Another letter protested Musk’s tweets, claiming they violated Tesla’s anti-harassment policy. One of the employees, who received a raise in May, was subsequently terminated in June, while the other was fired a few days later and claimed to have been told that their employee discussions were considered “an attack” on the company.

The complaint alleges that both employees were fired for discussing “Tesla’s failure to enforce its non-harassment policy and its implementation of its post-Covid return to office policy.” The draft letters were never sent internally to the company.

The allegations made in the recent complaints by Tesla employees are similar to those made in June by several employees at SpaceX, the rocket launch and satellite company where Musk also serves as CEO. The employees who were terminated at SpaceX wrote an open letter stating that Musk’s behavior had become “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment” for them and requested that SpaceX leadership publicly condemn and distance itself from Musk’s “personal brand.”

Futurism reports that SpaceX employees recently wrote an open letter that was circulated internally criticizing company CEO Elon Musk’s public behavior. The employees reportedly accused Musk of failing to fulfill the company’s “No Asshole,” and zero-tolerance sexual harassment policies. The letter was addressed to SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell and signed by an unknown number of employees. Over 100 comments were included in the letter and many employees reportedly agreed with the points made in the letter. The letter states: “Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks. As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company.”

