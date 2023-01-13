Emails Show Facebook Suppressed ‘Often True’ Information on Coronavirus Vaccines

In yet another revelation about the level of collusion between Big Tech and the White House, documents show Facebook not only attempted to suppress “incorrect” content related to coronavirus vaccines, but also took steps to curb the spread of “often-true content” on the subject.

The information came to light through a series of documents obtained by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, as part of a lawsuit that accuses the Biden administration of violating Americans’ First Amendment rights by colluding with Big Tech to suppress speech.

One email, sent by a Facebook staff member to the White House on March 21, 2021, d

iscussed “levers for tackling vaccine hesitancy content” with a senior advisor on Biden’s COVID-19 response team and the White House’s director of digital strategy.

In the email, the Facebook staffer, whose identity was redacted, acknowledged that in addition to removing misinformation, the company has been focused on reducing the spread of content that discourages vaccines, but does not contain actionable information. The staffer went on to state that this content, though “often-true,” can be framed in a sensational or alarmist manner.

“We’ll remove these groups, pages, and accounts when they are disproportionately promoting this sensationalized content,” said the Facebook staffer.

In other words, users, groups, and pages were being kicked off the largest social network in the world, not for posting “misinformation” — but because people at Facebook determined that their tone was too “sensational.”

This is just the latest revelation to come out of the multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed by the states of Missouri and Louisiana. Previously, the lawsuit revealed that the administration pressured tech companies to suppress some of the most popular critics of their policies, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and OutKick host Tomi Lahren.

The case is State of Missouri and State of Louisiana v. Joseph R. Biden, No. 3:22-cv-01213 in District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.