California Tesla ‘Spontaneously’ Goes Up in Flames, Firefighters Use 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish It

Firefighters in Sacramento, California, were forced to use 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish a Telsa Model S that “spontaneously caught fire.” First responders found the electric vehicle produced by Elon Musk “engulfed in flames’ on a highway. Luckily, no one was injured in the green inferno.

CBS News reports that firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District were called to a Tesla Model S that “spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50,” a highway in Rancho Cordova, California, on Saturday afternoon. According to the fire department, the vehicle’s battery compartment caught fire while it was moving at highway speeds on Highway 50 eastbound.

Photos and video of the incident demonstrate the extent of the fire’s damage. It took two fire engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck to extinguish the fires that had completely consumed the vehicle’s front hood. Firefighters had to access the car’s underside with jacks in order to put out the battery fire, with batteries continuing to burn even after the primary fire was extinguished.

The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50. The fire was extinguished with approx 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to combust. Thankfully no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/PRmlWzQdXS — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 29, 2023

No one was hurt in the incident, despite the severity of the fire. Firefighters used 6,000 gallons of water in total to fully extinguish the Tesla. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is currently known that the vehicle’s battery compartment caught fire.

This is far from the first time that a Tesla vehicle has caught fire. In June of 2022, Firefighters were forced to use 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla after its batteries kept reigniting.

In December of 2022, Breitbart News reported that a Tesla vehicle caught fire inside a garage in St. Louis, Missouri, in the dead of night. Luckily, no one was injured in the blaze and firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage to extinguish the flames.

Read more at CBS News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan