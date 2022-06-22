“This is a whole new animal for the fire service,” SMFD Capt. Parker Wilbourn told the Washington Post. “We’re still trying to wrap our heads around the [electric vehicle] fires.”

In an unrelated incident last month, a driver in Vancouver had to kick out the window when his Tesla Model Y caught fire. Jamil Jutha broke through his window “after an electrical malfunction caused the vehicle doors to lock shut,” leaving him trapped “as smoke began pouring in through vents,” Breitbart News reported

“We’re very fortunate that this individual had the wherewithal and the strength to kick the window out,” said Chief Brian Hutchinson of the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. 