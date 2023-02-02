Woke EA Updates ‘The Sims’ Game to Give Teen Female Characters Double Mastectomy Scars, Chest Binders

The Sims, a video game produced by Electronic Arts that is particularly popular amongst young women, has announced a new update to the game which allows users the option to make their characters confused about their sex, including giving young female characters double mastectomy scars and chest binders. Popular commentator Libs of TikTok remarked, “They’re teaching young healthy girls that it’s ok to chop off their breasts.”

The game revealed that players can select a “Top Surgery Scar” to add to their “teen and older male Sims” characters, with a “masculine or feminine frame.” A “top surgery scar” refers to a scar resulting from a double mastectomy.

Another option allows users to put “chest binders” on their characters. A chest binder refers to a garment typically worn by a woman with gender dysphoria, who wishes to make it appear as though she does not have breasts.

“Under the Tanks, in the Tops category, you will find a Binder top asset for your Teen and older Sims,” the game said in this announcement. “In the Underwear category for Bottoms, there is a new shapewear asset for your Sims as well!”

The announcement quickly received a slew of backlash online. Social media users and parents expressed their concern with the update, given that the game, which is now promoting transgender-related surgeries, is marketed toward children.

“They’re teaching young healthy girls that it’s ok to chop off their breasts,” the popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok reacted.

The Sims game announced a new update which has the option to make a teen character non-binary or transgender by giving them double mastectomy scars and chest binders. The Sims is advertised for ages 12+ They’re teaching young healthy girls that it’s ok to chop off their breasts pic.twitter.com/pL3IKviqQB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2023

“God this sucks,” political commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

“Atrocious,” America First Legal President Stephen Miller wrote.

Atrocious. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 1, 2023

Other Twitter commentators shared their own reactions:

This is a joke, right? — Nick Flor +🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 1, 2023

Is de-transitioning an add-on? — Rodrigo Bressane (@bressane) February 1, 2023

How else are kids gonna find out they’re trans too?! — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) February 1, 2023

This is not the first time The Sims has been seen dabbling in woke culture.

In May 2022, the game issued an update allowing players to select “they/them” pronouns for their confused characters.

