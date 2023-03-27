Wayne State U. Suspends Prof. for Suggesting Protestors Kill Speakers They Disagree With

A professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, has been suspended after making threatening social media posts that suggested protestors kill speakers they disagree with, rather than simply “shouting them down” during campus events.

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson released a statement on Monday, informing the campus community that a professor in the school’s English department made a social media post that is “at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

“This morning, I was made aware of a social media post by a Wayne State University professor in our Department of English,” Wilson began in his statement.

“We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal,” the university president added.

The social media post in question stated that protestors would be “justified to commit murder to silence” those with whom they disagree, rather than just “shouting down” the speakers on campus, Wilson explained.

The Wayne State president concluded his statement by announcing that the professor — whom the university did not name — has been suspended pending an investigation, and that police are currently involved in the situation.

“We have referred this to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation,” Wilson said. “Pending their review, we have suspended the professor with pay, effective immediately.”

Breitbart News contacted Wayne State University for information on the identity of the professor, but was referred to the Wilson’s public statement.

“We will have no other comment at this time,” a university spokesperson said. Breitbart News is researching the post in question and will publish the professor’s name once it is confirmed.

