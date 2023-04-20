Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday released a guide detailing how Americans can better safeguard their privacy, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Blackburn, one of the Senate’s foremost technology experts, released a guide detailing simple steps Americans can take to protect their privacy, which was obtained by Breitbart News.

“Big tech companies have used and abused consumers’ personal data, and now consumers are pushing back,” Blackburn said in a written statement. “The American people have seen firsthand that Silicon Valley cannot be trusted to protect the enormous amount of information they collect. Tennesseans deserve to have control over their ‘virtual you,’ which is why I created this step-by-step guide to putting power back in the hands of tech users.”

Some of Blackburn’s tips include:

If you’re on TikTok, delete it — Communist China is stealing your data.

Consider using a virtual private network (VPN) or downloading a browser extension to block ads and the data they collect.

To ensure you are using a secure version of a website, check for a lock icon and “HTTPS” in your search bar.

Use strong and unique passwords for each online account and change them regularly.

Set up multi-factor authentication, if available.

Don’t click on unknown or suspicious links, and never give money to unknown people or organizations, no matter the urgency.

Be mindful of what you share online, as scammers and predators can use your personal information against you.

Seek help from law enforcement immediately if you find yourself the victim of a scam or attack.

The Tennessee conservative’s guide also urged parents to talk to their children about the risk of posting personal information.

Blackburn has released many bills as part of her mission to rein in big tech. They include:

The Kids’ Online Safety bill

The Open App Markets Act, which would break Apple and Google as the gatekeepers on smartphones

The BROWSER Act, which requires companies to allow an opt-in or opt-out policy for tech companies’ data collection practices

The senator has long called for a federal solution to data privacy, is the leading Republican on the Consumer Protection and Data Security Subcommittee, and chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Tech Task Force.