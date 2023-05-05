Virgin Islands Asks Judge to Help Serve Google Co-Founder Larry Page in Jeffrey Epstein Suit

The U.S. Virgin Islands has asked a federal judge to help serve Google co-founder Larry Page in its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, which involves sex trafficking by the bank’s longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. Virgin Islands and a woman who says she was sexually abused by the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein are suing JPMorgan, claiming the bank was complicit in Epstein’s sex trafficking, according to a report by CNBC News.

Epstein had kept millions of dollars on deposit at JPMorgan, and used that money to fly women to his residence on a private island in the Virgin Islands, and to other locations as well.

While the Thursday docket did not disclose the nature of the legal papers involving Google co-founder Page, the U.S. Virgin Islands previously issued subpoenas in the suit to Page’s fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin. According to court filings, “Larry Page —the co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC’s parent company)—is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan.”

The U.S. territory has also reportedly issued subpoenas to former Disney executive Michael Ovitz, Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker, and billionaire real estate investor Mort Zuckerman.

The subpoenas are seeking for information about Epstein and JPMorgan. The bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, is also set to be deposed in the case later this month.

Page was previously the CEO of Google’s parent Alphabet, after having served as Google’s chief executive officer. He is currently a director of Alphabet.

The docket says “USVI has leave to file for alternative service of Larry Page by no later than noon” on Thursday.

The term “alternative service” indicates that the Virgin Islands previously tried to serve Page with legal papers for the suit, but was unable to do so through traditional means, the BBC noted.

