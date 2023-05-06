IOC Adds ‘Fortnite’ as an Olympic Esport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the addition of Fortnite to the Olympic Esports Finals, with a special sharpshooting competition to take place on a Fortnite Creative Island.

With the addition of Fortnite, the hugely popular battle royale game, to the schedule of competitions, the Olympic Esports Series is poised to widen its appeal among gamers. On a Fortnite Creative Island that has been specially created for the event, twelve Champion Series players will compete in a sharpshooting competition supported by the International Shooting Sport Federation. Fans may still anticipate seeing some of the greatest virtual sport shooters in action, even though conventional last-one-standing clashes and building displays won’t be there.

In a recent statement, the IOC said, “The addition of Fortnite to the Olympic Esports Series is part of our broader effort to foster esports and connect with the video game community. This peaceful competition with a physical equivalent aligns with our goals for the future of digital sports.”

The Olympic Esports Week will feature the first live finals of the 2023 competition series, for which ticket sales have already started. Tickets for the tournament, which runs from June 22 to June 25, cost 10 SGD (about $7.50) for a single day or 20 SGD ($15) for the competition’s three days, which start on June 23. There will be shooting contests in Fortnite on June 24. Viewers can stream the events through Olympics.com and the Olympic social media platforms,

There are currently nine video games in the Olympic Esports Series that closely match to real-world sports that are overseen by international federations. Just Dance, Gran Turismo racing, Zwift cycling, and web chess are all included in the mix. The new focus on esports comes following the 2021 Olympic Virtual Series, which featured five virtual sports.

