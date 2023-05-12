Report: Elon Musk’s Choice for Twitter CEO Is NBC Advertising Exec and World Economic Forum Chair Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk has reportedly chosen Linda Yaccarino, a seasoned media executive, World Economic Forum chairperson, and coronavirus vaccination campaign creator, to lead Twitter hoping to bring stability to the platform that has been recently characterized by turbulence and controversy.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino, a seasoned advertising executive with a history at NBC Universal, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, to succeed him as the CEO of Twitter.

Elon Musk announced his decision to step down as CEO of the social media platform, reportedly choosing to hand the helm to Linda Yaccarino, in a move that signifies a significant change in leadership at Twitter. Yaccarino, an advertising executive at NBC Universal, is known for leading effective media campaigns and participating in international forums on important topics.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk posted Thursday. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Yaccarino has had a remarkable amount of success during his time as chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal. She oversaw strategies that led to over $100 billion in ad sales and was instrumental in the network’s streaming service Peacock’s launch. It is likely that Musk is hoping she can fix Twitter’s massive loss of advertising revenue during his tenure.

She also chaired the taskforce on the future of work at the WEF, where she contributed to discussions and policies that shaped the global employment landscape in the wake of rapid technological advancements. Although conservatives are concerned about her WEF ties, others point to her appointment by President Donald Trump to serve a two-year term on his council of Sports Fitness and Nutrition in 2018.

Her work encompasses social causes as well. Yaccarino frequently collaborated with the government, most notably when she served as the Ad Council’s chair and collaborated with organizations, the White House, and even Pope Francis to develop a coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Conservatives are already hard at work researching the potential CEO to determine how she may impact Musk’s promise of free speech on Twitter.

Meet Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter.

In 2020 interview, Yaccarino praised Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, her bosses for taking the right steps to “fight social justice and equality”. Also, Yaccarino commended her company’s progress of hiring “50% of women and 50% people… pic.twitter.com/u73vrpnEmA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 12, 2023

