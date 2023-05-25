After Cooperating With Feds at Twitter, Jack Dorsey Invokes JFK Call to Destroy CIA, FBI, NSA

Despite Twitter’s widely documented cooperation with the security deep state and its cutouts in the NGO-media complex during his tenure as Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey is now dropping JFK quotes attacking the FBI, CIA, and NSA.

“Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds,” said Dorsey on Twitter, echoing a quote from President John F. Kennedy, who famously called for the CIA to meet the same fate.

As if to underscore the point, Dorsey also tweeted a link to a portrait of JFK.

Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds. https://t.co/mDRYX1LFld — jack (@jack) May 24, 2023

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that Dorsey’s inveighing against the alphabet agencies comes a little late in the day, given that the security state — particularly the FBI — was allowed enormous influence over Twitter policy while Dorsey was CEO.

“says the guy who was in charge when the alphabet organizations were using Twitter to do all sorts of dastardly deeds,” said radio host Joe Paglialuro. “Tell us the one again about how you had nothing to do with censoring all info about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Cmon!”

says the guy who was in charge when the alphabet organizations were using @twitter to do all sorts of dastardly deeds. Tell us the one again about how you had nothing to do with censoring all info about Hunter Biden's laptop. Cmon! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 24, 2023

“Where was this attitude when people were getting censored and banned on here with help from those same agencies?!” asked the official account of the HodgeTwins, a conservative influencer duo.

Where was this attitude when people were getting censored and banned on here with help from those same agencies?! — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 24, 2023

“But not before building a one-way pipeline for the FBI to be able to censor content on Twitter, while also hiring FBI agents to tell us how we can make the agency happy,” said journalist Tom Elliott.

Under Dorsey, Twitter hired James A. Baker, former general counsel of the FBI, as its deputy general counsel. Baker was fired from the company shortly after Musk’s takeover.

"But not before building a one-way pipeline for the FBI to be able to censor content on Twitter, while also hiring FBI agents to tell us how we can make the agency happy." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2023

Others were more receptive to Dorsey’s apparent change in attitudes.

“Welcome back Jack,” said one popular comedy account.

Elon Musk, the new owner and temporary CEO of Twitter, acknowledged his predecessor’s statement with an exclamation mark.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2023

Under Musk, Twitter has seen a significant rollback of the censorship of conservative voices, and the release of the “Twitter Files,” which shed light on the company’s collaboration with U.S. intelligence agencies that took place under Dorsey.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.