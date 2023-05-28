Leftist Billionaire Pierre Omidyar Supports Defunding the Police as He Invests in ‘Uber for Bodyguards’

eBay founder and leftist billionaire Pierre Omidyar is reported to have invested heavily in a private security start-up nicknamed “Uber for bodyguards,” even as he significantly funds movements advocating for the defunding or abolition of police forces, creating an interesting contrast between his philanthropic approach and investment strategy.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Omidyar is worth $8.91 billion. Journalist Lee Fang previously reported that a sizable portion of this wealth has been given to groups involved in protests against police misconduct after George Floyd’s passing in 2020. The Omidyar Network, Omidyar’s charitable organization, is said to have donated $500,000 to these causes.

Fang reported that two organizations tied to the Omidyar Network, PolicyLink and Democracy Fund, received $1.3 million to sponsor DefundPolice.org, a website used by advocates to call for cuts to police budgets.

The Movement for Black Lives, a group that describes itself as an abolitionist coalition, received an additional $300,000. This group has publicly stated, “When we say ‘defund and abolish the police,’ we mean exactly that.” A Chicago-based organization called Equity and Transformation received an additional $100,000 to support police defunding.

Omidyar’s personal investments, however, point in a different direction. He has invested heavily in Bond, dubbed the “Uber for bodyguards,” a business that enables people to hire private security on demand.

“With the Bond platform, bodyguards are no longer just for celebrities and executives. Now you can reserve affordable, highly-trained, and professional bodyguards whenever you need them, on-demand via the Bond platform and app,” states the company’s website.

Bond was established in 2017 and has since raised $72 million in funding, with Omidyar among its backers. A current advisor to the Bond board, former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, claimed that Bond “fills in the gap when you feel somewhat uncomfortable” due to the perceived decrease in police presence.

In addition, Omidyar owns a stake in Deep Sentinel, an AI-driven security camera system designed to spot intruders. These private security alternatives appear to be gaining popularity because a security-focused company reportedly saw a triple in revenue over the previous year despite rising crime rates and concerns.

