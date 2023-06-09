Leaked Documents: Tesla’s Cybertruck Faces Huge Problems as Elon Musk Struggles with ‘the Basics’

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has been facing significant development challenges, according to recently leaked documents. One expert commented, “My first reaction is I am astounded. These are classic mechanical automotive engineering challenges that you have in pretty much any vehicle. I’m blown away that they would be struggling so much with the basics.”

Wired reports that a recent internal Tesla document leak revealed several design issues that the company’s much-anticipated Cybertruck prototype had to deal with. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, praised a recent Cybertruck prototype on Twitter in late January 2022 and referred to it as “awesome.” But an internal report from the same day, however, paints a different picture, showing that the Cybertruck’s alpha version was struggling with a number of critical design flaws.

The report highlights issues with the vehicle’s suspension, body sealing, noise levels, handling, and braking. It offers a rare look into the development process of the electric pickup truck. Although these problems are not insurmountable, they do cast doubt on the vehicle’s suitability for mass production.

An experienced automotive engineer who wishes to remain anonymous commented on the matter and expressed surprise at Tesla’s difficulties. “My first reaction is I am astounded. These are classic mechanical automotive engineering challenges that you have in pretty much any vehicle. I’m blown away that they would be struggling so much with the basics,” they said.

The distinctive design of the Cybertruck, which is characterized by angular plates and a construction made of a stainless steel alloy, creates new difficulties for both production and maintenance. The material is difficult to weld and does not bend easily, which could be dangerous in the event of an accident. Furthermore, it might be challenging to comply with pedestrian protection regulations in some markets due to the vehicle’s sharp edges.

Industry insiders predict that despite these obstacles, Tesla won’t give up on the Cybertruck project. There is a sizable amount of customer interest in the vehicle, and the company has the financial means to address the issues that have been noted. However, not all of the expectations raised by the company’s initial announcements may be satisfied by the finished product.

“There’s no way they’re not going to be able to find a way to get the Cybertruck acceptable for the market,” the automotive engineer added. “It may not be the quietest EV out there, but who cares? They’re going to sell them. People have been waiting years for them.”

